Various News: Ritual Combat Preview for MLW Battle Riot VI, Puppet Wrestling Show, Kevin Nash Appearing at Tonight’s WildKat Sports Show

June 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling, MLW Slaughterhouse, MLW Burning Crush Image Credit: MLW

– MLW released a preview for AJ Francis vs. Alex Kane in Ritual Combat at Battle Riot VI:

Dixon Place announced a Kayfabe, a “puppet wrestling entertainment spectacular,” will be held at the venue on June 6-7. More information is available at the above link. The show is created and directed by Josh Rice.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will be appearing at WildKat Sports: 4-Life later tonight. Tickets for the event are still available at Eventbrite

