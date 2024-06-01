– WWE streamed the best matches of Nia Jax:

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in three minutes:

– WWE partnered with the Ad Council for a “Love Your Mind” promo about the rituals we share:

“Love, Your Mind” is teaming up with 11 professional sports leagues and organizations to encourage fans to prioritize their mental health.

“Love, Your Mind” is a collaboration between Huntsman Mental Health Institute and The Ad Council. This campaign harnesses the culturally influential power of sports by convening sports leagues and organizations to share mental health rituals and stories to normalize talking about and taking care of our mind. All “Love, Your Mind” PSAs and activations promote LoveYourMindToday.org (ConAmorTuMente.org). Visit LoveYourMindToday.org/sports to learn more. #LoveYourMind