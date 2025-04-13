Rikishi Weighs In On Jimmy Uso’s Future As a Single Star

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Gunther’s beat down of Jimmy Uso, Jimmy’s future, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Gunther’s beat down of Jimmy Uso: “I’m sure that Big Jim got a lot of fans out there, brother. But as right now, we just seen Big Jim basically got his ass handed to him by Gunther. And I’m kind of upset about this. Hell, if I was there I would have probably bust Gunther’s head over with a crawfish. I mean, that was just unnecessary. I mean, let Jay fight his own battle is what I’m saying. Big Jim don’t have to come save his brother.”

On Jimmy’s WWE future: “But hey, I think Big Jim got a good future ahead of him. They done dominated the tag team scenery for a minute. Now, both boys are venturing off as a single competitor. So I think at due time, Jim gonna find himself out there. And when he does, we all gonna know what time it is for big Jim.”

