UFC’s Derrick Lewis Says He’s Had Talks With WWE

During the recent UFC on ESPN 56 press conference, Derrick Lewis revealed that he has had talks with WWE about appearing for them.

When asked about UFC and WWE merging into TKO, he said: “We [WWE and Lewis] are actually in talks right now. We’ve been talking for a few months. I was supposed to go down there in February to check everything out.”

He also joked that he might use Rikishi’s ‘Stink Face’. He added: “It’d have to be something like Rikishi. You might see it. I like taking down my shorts. You might see something like that.”