wrestling / News
King & Queen Of The Ring Matches Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown
May 9, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the King & Queen Of The Ring tournament matches for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches on Thursday for Friday’s show:
* King of the Ring First Round Match: AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
* King of the Ring First Round Match: Tama Tonga vs. Angelo Dawkins
* Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae
* Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven
* Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Naomi vs. Nia Jax
Smackdown airs live Friday night on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Tony Khan at AEW Dynamite, Plans for Top Programs
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The WCW Cruiserweight Division Legitimately Changed Wrestling
- Ric Flair Further Comments On Restaurant Incident, Says He Was Wrong For Getting Angry