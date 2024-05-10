wrestling / News

King & Queen Of The Ring Matches Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

May 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 5-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the King & Queen Of The Ring tournament matches for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches on Thursday for Friday’s show:

* King of the Ring First Round Match: AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
* King of the Ring First Round Match: Tama Tonga vs. Angelo Dawkins
* Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae
* Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven
* Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Naomi vs. Nia Jax

Smackdown airs live Friday night on USA Network.

