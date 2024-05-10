King & Queen Of The Ring Matches Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the King & Queen Of The Ring tournament matches for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches on Thursday for Friday’s show:

* King of the Ring First Round Match: AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* King of the Ring First Round Match: Tama Tonga vs. Angelo Dawkins

* Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae

* Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven

* Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Naomi vs. Nia Jax

Smackdown airs live Friday night on USA Network.