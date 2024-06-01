NWA Powerrr Results 5.28.24: Max the Impaler Defends TV title

The National Wrestling Alliance aired a new episode of NWA Powerrr earlier this week, with a Television title match and more. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Thom Latimer def. Jake Sterling

* Savages Of Samoa and The Kidz learn their opponents in the Crockett Cup.

* Crockett Cup First Round: Daisy Kill & Talos def. The Stew Crew

* Billy Corgan announced that Tiffany Nieves & Reka Tehaka vs. La Rosa Negra & Ruthie Jay for a shot at the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships. He also announced Joe vs. Alex Taylor for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.

* Crockett Cup First Round: The Southern Six def. The Slimeballz

* NWA World Television Championship: Max The Impaler (c) def. Jake Dumas