Tommy Dreamer Recalls ECW Segment Where Beulah McGillicutty Was Assaulted By Dudley Boyz

Tommy Dreamer saw a lot of the famed ECW Beulah McGillicutty attack segment in Gunther’s assault of Jimmy Uso on this week’s Raw. Monday’s episode saw Gunther zip-tie Jey Uso to the ropes as he brutalized and bloodied Jimmy. Dreamer looked at the segment in the context of the Beulah attack, during which Dreamer was handcuffed to the ropes as the Dudleys “broke” Beulah’s neck, on Busted Open After Dark.

“As for someone who was handcuffed to the ropes and watched someone that they loved get brutalized,” Dreamer began (per Wrestling Inc). “And I’m talking about Tommy Dreamer watching as the Dudley Boyz broke Beulah McGillicutty’s neck and having to have her brutalized, taken out, was a heavy, heavy scene.”

He continued, “I recommend people watch it on Peacock. It was played throughout and it really ignited the highest grossing year for ECW. It was Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman versus the Dudleys. That heat and that moment was played so many times.”

Beulah took a 3D from the Dudleys, which was written in storyline as a broken neck. The moment was used not only to get heat on the Dudleys but to write Beulah out of ECW storylines.