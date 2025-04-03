New Report Reveals Top Sellers For WWE, AEW & Pro Wrestling Tees In March

A new report has the details on WWE, AEW, and Pro Wrestling Tees’ top merchandise sellers in March 2025. Wrestlenomics posted its monthly report which featured the following rankings:

WWE

1. Burgundy Men’s John Cena Farewell Tour Brussels T-Shirt

2. Red Men’s John Cena Farewell Tour T-Shirt

3. Men’s Cody Rhodes I Won’t Give Up T-Shirt

4. Men’s Black WrestleMania 41 Stacked 3D T-Shirt

5. Men’s Maroon WrestleMania 41 Vintage Poker Chips T-Shirt

6. Men’s Black WrestleMania 41 Logo Box T-Shirt

7. Men’s Heather Navy WrestleMania 41 Old School Circle T-Shirt

8. Youth Grey AJ Styles There Can Be Only One T-Shirt

9. Women’s Grey AJ Styles There Can Be Only One T-Shirt

10. Men’s White AJ Styles There Can Be Only One T-Shirt

AEW

1. Hangman Page Unhappy Trails Standard Soft Style Ringer Tee

2. Hangman Page Cowboy Sh!t Forever Premium Soft Vintage T-shirt

3. Limited Edition – MJF vs Kazuya Tekken 8 Series

4. Pre-Order: Cope AEW Micro Brawler

5. AEW WrestleDream October 12 2024 Blu-Ray

6. Kenny Omega – Best Bout Machine Mineral Wash T-shirt

7. Toni Storm – Time After Time Triblend T-shirt

8. Will Ospreay – Aerial Assassin Double-Sided Zip Hoodie

9. AEW Revolution 2025 Poster – Comfort Colors Soft Heavyweight Tee

10. MJF – Did Nothing Wrong Premium Soft Vintage Tee

PW Tees

1. British Bulldog ’92 Micro Brawler

2. We Love Bey (shirt)

3. Greatest Story Ever Told (shirt)

4. Bullet Club (shirt)

5. Pre-Order: Cope AEW Micro Brawler

6. RLMMA Charcoal Tee

7. RH – GTA: Chicago (shirt)

8. Bully Ray – Hardcore 5150 (shirt)

9. Matt Taven – Threat (shirt)

10. Pro-Order: The Rizzler AEW Micro Brawler