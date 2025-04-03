Booker T Shares Screenshots Of DMs Turning Down Vlad TV Interview, Vlad Responds

Booker T remains in a back-and-forth with Vlad TV over claims the WWE Hall of Famer made on his podcast, with Booker now posting DMs to back up his case. As reported, Booker talked about Swerve Strickland going on Vlad TV in a recent episode of his own Hall of Fame podcast, during which he said he was offered money to be on the show but turned it down because he didn’t want to be “exploited” and “have him make me look like a fool in front of the world.” DJ Vlad had then shared DMs from July of 2020 that appear to depict Booker being willing to do an interview that didn’t happen due to, according to Vlad, his own being late to the interview.

Booker posted to Twitter on Thursday with screenshots from September 2020 to January 2021 in which he appears to ignore several attempts by Vlad to reach out before finally saying, “Thanks but no thanks.” Vlad then offers an appearance fee a couple of days later as the last shown message in the screenshots. Booker wrote in the tweet, “If I’m lying I’m dying.”

Vlad has replied to Booker, writing:

“100% lying. You happily agreed to do the interview and even showed up to the studio. Here’s our initial DMs again. I ran late, and you stormed out. I tried to reschedule, and you were in your feelings. Making a video saying you turned down VladTV because “I get people locked up,” but forgetting to mention that you actually showed up to a VladTV interview is ridiculous.”

Booker has been vocal in responding to criticism on Twitter this week, having also posted to respond to criticism of having appeared at Chasyn Rance’s Team Vision Dojo school and appeared in a photo with him. That criticism began yesterday after Rance was reportedly arrested after violating the terms of his sex offender registration.