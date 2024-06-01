MLW News: Note on Match Opening Tonight’s Battle Riot VI, Surprises Set For Tonight, Note on Upcoming Dates, More

– PWinsider reports that MLW Featherweight Champion Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo will open tonight’s Battle Riot VI.

– While there have been water main break issues in Atlanta today, they have not caused any problems for Center Stage and the show is going to happen as planned.

– MLW will have its next special on June 22, which will be themed around the company’s anniversary.

– Miyu Yamashita is in Atlanta for tonight’s event.

– PWinsider reports there are two “big” surprises for the Battle Riot match. Meanwhile, there will also be a “nice surprise” among the “Elders” for the Ritual match between AJ Francis and Alex Kane.

– MLW returns to Tampa on July 12 and New York City on August 29.