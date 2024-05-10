Serena Deeb Says She Can Block Out the Noise, Sends Message To Toni Storm

Serena Deeb isn’t worried about her doubters, as she sent a message to Toni Storm following last night’s AEW Dynamite. Deeb is set to face Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title at Double or Nothing, and she talked during a post-Dynamite interview with Lexy Nair about laying out Storm on the show and more.

“Lexy, one thing that I’ve learned to do over the years is block out the noise,” Deep said. “And I know that there’s doubters, I know that there are. But that doesn’t change my intentions, I’ve made them very clear. And when I go to sleep at night, I know what I think about.”

She continued, “Toni, what do you think about? And if you think that right hand hurts tonight, how’s it going to feel when you lose your World Championship at Double or Nothing?”