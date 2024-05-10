ROH TV Results 5.9.24: Women’s TV Title Proving Ground Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday with a Women’s World TV Title Proving Ground match and more. You can see the results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Matt Taven and Mike Bennett cut a promo on Angelo Parker and Matt Menard to open the show.

* Taya Valkyria, Diamante, & Mercedes Martinez def. Leyla Hirsch, Lady Frost, Abadon

* Anthony Ogogo def. Zicky Dice

* Anthony Ogogo cuts a promo talking about his accomplishments and talks about joining Shane Taylor Promotions.

* Rachel Ellering starts a promo and is interrupted by Maria Kanellis-Bennett, who talks about how much she’s done to help women’s wrestling. She says Ellering won’t sell any tickets.

* Kiera Hogan def. Ashley D’Amboise

* Nick Comoroto delivers a promo and says he believes in Jacoby Watts, who appeared and told others to join him.

* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Nikki Eight, Tommy Mars, and Lee

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Dream Girl Ellie

* A vignette appears focusing on the Premier Athletes, whgo called out various tag teams in the company and said thet deserve the ROH World Tag Team Championships. Josh Woods said he’s taking aim at the ROH World Title.

* Angelico & Serpentico def. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter. Maria appeared frustrated and tossed Serpentico’s mask to him, but it was an opening for Karter & Garrison to attack him. They stole the mask back.