Sami Zayn Says He And CM Punk Have A Clean Slate, Talked Out Their Issues

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Fightful), Sami Zayn spoke about his relationship with CM Punk and noted that while the two have had their issues, they have a clean slate now. Both stars are currently on the RAW brand, although that could change as early as tonight thanks to the WWE Draft.

He said: “I’ve known him for a very long time. There’s been some ups, there’s been some downs. He showed up and I was like, ‘I just don’t want this to be weird. Say whatever you need to say.’ He said his peace, I said my peace. Clean slate. That’s it. You just can’t walk around harboring resentment. I just don’t want him to walk by and be like a black cloud. I work here, and vice versa. I don’t want him to see me and [groans]. Whatever happened, cards on the table, clean slate. Good? Good. Okay. That’s just it. That’s how I approach, not just him, but life. I’ve found in my experience that it’s kind of exhausting to hate people. The only person who is mad is you. They’re just walking around, and you’re under a cloud of negativity. I just don’t want that cloud. Has there been some weird stuff between us in the past? Sure, I think 90% of people you ask about Punk would say the same. As far as I’m concerned, we have to work together, you’re here, you’ve been through a lot in your life, let’s just clean slate and start over. That’s it.“