– House of Glory Wrestling announced that KC Navarro will defend his HOG Cruiserweight Championship against AAA star and TNA Digital Champion Laredo Kid on Sunday, May 5 at HOG’s Cinco de Mayo event. Here’s the full announcement:

KC Navarro battles Laredo Kid at HOG Cinco De Mayo in NYC

House of Glory officials have announced a Cruiserweight Championship match for next Sunday at CINCO DE MAYO live from the NYC Arena and streaming on FITE+. Defending champion KC Navarro will defend against AAA Worldwide star and TNA Digital Champion Laredo Kid.

KC Navarro most recently won the Cruiserweight Championship in March at HOG Reckoning in a six way match dethroning Nolo Kitano. Always blessed, KC Navarro will look to retain his championship and continue to show why he is one of the best going today.

Laredo Kid, making his HOG debut just captured the TNA Digital Media Championship last weekend and now comes to the NYC Arena looking for more gold. The lucha libre star will look to showcase his high flying skills to take home the win.

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20.

Future events:

Sunday May 5th – Cinco De Mayo – NYC Arena

Friday May 24th – The War Within – LA BOOM

Saturday May 25th – BOSTON – UTEC