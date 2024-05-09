wrestling / News
TNA News: Update On Joe Doering’s Cancer Battle, Joe Hendry Talks Theme Song
– A new report has an update on Joe Doering as he continues his battle with brain cancer. PWInsider reports that Doering is still in the fight but is dealing with the issues related to his treatments. It is not expected that he will be returning to TNA anytime soon, if ever.
As has been noted, the GoFundMe for Doering is still ongoing and you can donate here.
– Joe Hendry spoke with the BBC about the success of his theme song “I Believe in Joe Hendry,” which hit #4 on the official charts in the UK. Doering said in the interview about the release of the song:
“People had always liked my entrance song. On Tik Tok, people were making videos with it, getting literally millions of hits. I put it up on Spotify one evening, didn’t think anything of it and when I woke up it was number 20 in the iTunes charts. I thought it was funny so I tweeted it out and it just caught fire from there – life’s been an absolute rollercoaster since then. The fan base has been unbelievable, the support has been unbelievable and it’s so fun and rare in life when something like this happens, when it’s so unexpected and it happens it’s so cool.”
