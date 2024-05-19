Wendi Richter Reportedly Under WWE Legends Deal, Won’t Appear In AEW

Toni Storm has teased a confrontation with Wendi Richter for a while, but a new report says that won’t be happening any time soon. Storm has made references to Richter at various AEW press events, and Fightful Select reports that Richter was considered to make an appearance in AEW to follow up. However, the site notes that the former WWE Women’s Champion is under a Legends Deal with WWE which obviously makes an AEW appearance very unlikely.

While Richter has said she would appear in AEW for the right money, Legends deals with WWE have typically precluded people from showing on on AEW TV. Rob Van Dam suggested last August that he had WWE’s blessing to make appearances in AEW, but it is not known if he is actually under a Legends deal.