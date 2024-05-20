Arn Anderson Praises MJF, Says He Can Achieve ‘Unlimited’ Success

Arn Anderson is a huge fan of MJF and believes that, should MJF get the chance, he is “unlimited” in what he can achieve. Anderson recently spoke with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda WrestleBinge and during the conversation he weighed n on the former AEW World Champion.

“I think MJF is unlimited in what he can achieve in this business as long as — you gotta take less chances in this business,” Anderson said (h/t to Fightful). “A lot of these guys take — and I’ve seen him do things that, were they spectacular? Yes. Were they athletic? Yes. Were they incredible? Yes. But did they particularly need it?”

Anderson continued, “I’m using him as an example, but it’s kind of across the board. You just don’t beat your body up. You only got one. To the point that, before you know it, you’ve had a brilliant five-year career.”

MJF has been away from AEW TV since losing the World Title and being attacked by the Undisputed Kingdom at Worlds End.