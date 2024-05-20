Ryan Nemeth Didn’t Originally Want To Pursue A Career In Wrestling

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking (via Wrestling Inc), Ryan Nemeth spoke about how he got into wrestling, noting that it wasn’t something he wanted to do at first. Nemeth is currently working in TNA Wrestling after a stint with AEW/ROH.

He said: ““I’ve always loved wrestling. I never, growing up, considered it something I wanted to pursue or could pursue. It was always this impossible, weird thing. Anything in entertainment, you don’t consider that as a future. My older brother [Nic], since he was five, was determined to be a pro wrestler. And we kind of all thought that was an insane, weird thing. But I got really into acting, comedy, theater, stage plays, writing plays, doing live improv comedy and stuff in college. So I moved to Chicago during the summers to train with Second City people and iO Chicago … So I was learning improv and that kind of thing.”

He said he drove out to support his brother Nic as he became a wrestler and said watching the in-ring action eventually won him over. He tried at first to apply for Ace Steel’s school in Chicago but got no answer. Instead, he went to OVW and the rest is history.