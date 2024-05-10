Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.09.24  

-I have a lot to plug this week: WWE Speed Championship Tournament, Retro Review: Great American Bash, and Dark Side of The Ring: Black Saturday. Thanks to everyone who has read and offered comments and feedback. The discussion on Black Saturday was interesting as well. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and The Miz

-Taped: XL Center, Hartford, CT

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

-Well, at least Alba and Isla can get some ring time now. KC Duo run through some double team offense on Fyre early in this one and get a two count. Fyre gets a roll-up and makes the tag to Dawn. She throws Chance down by her hair and stomps away. Dawn hooks a chinlock and that goes for a bit. Chance fights back and makes the hot tag to Carter who runs wild. She hits a superkick for Fyre and here’s one for Dawn. Fyre back up and catches Carter with a superkick. Sit-out slam gets two as Chance makes the save. All four women battle in the ring and Carter gets a roll-up for two. Running boot from Carter and then a tag to Chance. She tries to come off the top, but Dawn distracts. Fyre swings Chance into Carter to take her out and then hit their double team finisher for the pin at 5:17.

Winner: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn via pin at 5:17

-This was fine and a solid way to introduce Fyre and Dawn on the RAW side. I am sure they will get a better shot on RAW just because they have the extra hour to fill and working Main Event matches isn’t the worst thing. *1/2

-Video package of what went down at Backlash France! Fun show with an all-time crowd!

-Back to RAW as Priest is cool with JD and Balor as they apologized. He apologizes to Balor and JD for flipping out when he knows they were just trying to help. GROUP HUG! Now to business as Balor is going to be the next King of The Ring. Balor feels he should get a bye since Drew McIntyre is injured, but Pearce is out and inserts Jey Uso in Drew’s spot.

-We join Balor vs. Uso in progress. Good match with an invested crowd as they are way into Uso and his YEET! Drew McIntyre is here and that starts a CM Punk chant. He just watches from ringside as Jey hits a spear for the win. Jey Uso advances to the quarterfinals of the King of The Ring Tournament.

-King and Queen of The Ring Brackets are revealed. Still no women announced on the SmackDown side.

-Back to last weeks’s RAW as Chad Gable interrupts a match between Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed. They double team Sami, and then Reed SQUASHES Gable.

-Back to RAW for Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed. We actually get the entire match because it was short thanks to Sami Zayn heading down to attack both men. Reed ends up standing tall when it’s all said and done. The expected Triple Threat is made official for King and Queen of The Ring.

-Back to RAW as Michael Cole has a sit down interview with Becky Lynch. Liv Morgan interrupts and Becky gives her a Title Match at King and Queen of The Ring. She also reminds Liv that she has never beaten her. Liv says she now has purpose and that’s taking every thing that Rhea loved which includes the World Championship.

The Creed Brothers vs. New Catch Republic

-You have my attention with this one! Julius starts with Tyler and we get the GRAPPLING! No advantage, so we go again. Bate gets a monkey flip and I think Julius was supposed to land on his feet, but ended up on his ass. I think! Dropkick from Bate, but Julius grabs the arm. Bate suckers him in the corner and makes the tag to Dunne. He hits the small joint manipulation and stomps the elbow. Chops and forearms from Dunne before a tag back to Bate. Creed gets a dead lift suplex from a seated position followed up a kip up. Tag to Brutus as we take a break at 2:28.

-Back at 4:23 with Brutus holding a side headlock on Bate. Forearm to the face from Brutus and the tag to Julius. The Creeds throw knees to pass Tyler back and forth and then hit a double team for a two count. Bate knees his way out of a double suplex and low bridges Julius to the floor. He flips over Brutus and the tag is made to Dunne. He wins wild and gets a double stomp on Brutus’ fingers. He takes out Julius on the floor with a moonsault off the apron and then hits a Tornado DDT back in the ring for a two count. Brutus avoids a moonsault, but the tag is made to Bate. He powers Brutus up on his shoulders for the airplane spin that pops the crowd. I would puke! I get motion sickness something horrible. Dunne with a Shining Wizard (kind of as Brutus sold too early) for two as Julius makes the save. Julius passes Dunne to Brutus for a powerbomb, but the pin is awkward as the wrong man covers which the ref realizes. Bate makes the save and Brutus eats a clothesline and gets dumped to the floor. SMALL JOINT MANIPULATION! Double Tyler Driver finishes at 8:30

Winners: New Catch Republic via pin at 8:30

-This was decent, but obviously hurt by the break. Things got a little wonky towards the end, but we need to remember The Creeds aren’t far removed from debuting on Level Up. New Catch getting the win works as they can easily challenge for the World Tag Titles. **1/4

-Kofi Kingston cuts a strong promo about needing to get through Rey so he can face GUNTHER and get revenge for Woods.

-This Monday it’s Jey vs. Dragunov and Lyra vs. Stark on the women’s side.

-Awesome Truth is here and he shows up to join the commentary team, but there job is done. That’s our Truth!

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER/Sheamus III delivers another classic HOSS FIGHT! Sheamus’ chest looks awful. This was fantastic and GUNTHER gets Sheamus to tap with a Boston Crab. Sheamus posted there would be no 4th match. Sucks for us! GUNTHER advances and will get to SQUASH Kofi or Rey next.

