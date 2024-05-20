Ritual Combat Match Added To MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling has announced a Ritual Combat match between Alex Kane and AJ Francis for MLW Battle Riot VI. The event takes place on June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta.

Grab tickets at http://MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster.

In a clash fueled by animosity, Alex Kane and AJ Francis will go head-to-head in Ritual combat for the throne of Bomaye.

The rivalry between these two explosive and outspoken competitors has reached a boiling point, with Francis challenging Kane to face him in Ritual Combat before the elders. Kane, never one to back down from a challenge, swiftly accepted the challenge, setting the stage for what promises to be an epic confrontation.

The saga between Kane and Francis traces back to February, when Francis made a thunderous entrance into MLW, immediately targeting Kane with a barrage of verbal assaults. Their feud intensified at War Chamber, where Francis controversially secured a victory over Kane, prompting accusations of a fast count. In the aftermath, Francis orchestrated a calculated betrayal, persuading several members of the Bomaye Fight Club to defect to his side, leaving Kane to fend for himself.

Undeterred by betrayal and fueled by a relentless determination, Alex Kane, the stoic fight captain of the Bomaye Fight Club, is poised for redemption. Battle RIOT VI in Atlanta will serve as the battleground where Kane aims to settle the score once and for all with AJ Francis, determining once and for all who rightfully claims the throne.

Get your tickets now at http://MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.