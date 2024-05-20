wrestling / News
A&E To Air Biography Episode About ECW Next Month
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that A&E will air a WWE Legends Biography episode about ECW on June 23, called ‘Birth of Hardcore’.
This is going to be the fourth documentary about ECW after WWE’s Rise and Fall of ECW (2004), Jeremy Borash’s Forever Hardcore (2005) and John Philapavage and Kevin Kiernan’s Barbed Wire City (2013).
Meanwhile, other upcoming episodes of Biography will look at Eddie Guerrero, Ricky Steamboat, Rob Van Dam and others.
More Trending Stories
- Brian Gewirtz Discusses How WWE Pivoted on the Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, & Rock WM 40 Storyline
- Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Keith Lee Shares Update on His Status, Appreciates the Love From Fans
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character