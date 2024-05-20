wrestling / News

A&E To Air Biography Episode About ECW Next Month

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ECW Untold logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that A&E will air a WWE Legends Biography episode about ECW on June 23, called ‘Birth of Hardcore’.

This is going to be the fourth documentary about ECW after WWE’s Rise and Fall of ECW (2004), Jeremy Borash’s Forever Hardcore (2005) and John Philapavage and Kevin Kiernan’s Barbed Wire City (2013).

Meanwhile, other upcoming episodes of Biography will look at Eddie Guerrero, Ricky Steamboat, Rob Van Dam and others.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ECW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading