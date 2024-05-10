MLW, CMLL Teaming For Lucha Apocalypto Show In November

MLW and CMLL are joining forces to present Lucha Apocalypto this November in Chicago. MLW announced on Thursday that the show will take place on November 9th in Chicago and will be a joint production by themselves and CMLL.

The full announcement reads:

MLW returns to Chicago Nov 9

Major League Wrestling will return to Chicago on Saturday, November 9 for Lucha Apocalypto, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium.

Fans in attendance this Saturday at Cicero Stadium will get first access to tickets.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public this Tuesday, May 14 at 10am at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com.

As a thank you to Chicago fans for selling out Chicago for our May 11 event a half-month in advance, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.