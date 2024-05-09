wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Officially Removed From WWE Website Roster
May 9, 2024 | Posted by
Jerry Lawler has been removed from the roster for the WWE.com website. As reported, Lawler’s broadcasting deal with WWE was allowed to expire earlier this year and Lawler has confirmed that his career with the company is “probably ended.”
As PWInsider initially reported, Lawler has been removed from the Current Superstars section of the roster and only shows up under WWE Hall of Fame. Lawler is still under a Legends contract with the company.
