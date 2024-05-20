Cauliflower Alley Club Announces Recipient of Red Bastien Friendship Award

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Lori McGhee Hurst will be the recipient of this year’s Red Bastien friendship award. She joins Sting, Allison Danger, Negro Casas and Todd Bridges in this year’s group of honorees. The 58th Annual CAC Reunion happens from August 19 to August 21 at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Lori McGee Hurst To Receive Much Deserved Friendship Award!

Lifetime member Lori Hurst receives 2024’s Red Bastien Friendship Award

The criteria for the Cauliflower Alley Club’s Red Bastien Friendship Award reads, in part, that “the nominee will be someone who has never worked in any major capacity in the pro wrestling industry or been under contract to a major wrestling promotion, but should have demonstrated by deed and word, over time, a commitment to the people and the welfare of the industry.”

A fixture on the Texas wrestling scene, Lori is known and respected by everyone involved, from wrestlers to office staff. Her contributions are numerous and invaluable. Whether transporting wrestlers, arranging logistics, lending a sympathetic ear, or performing her most noble act—saving priceless wrestling memorabilia from the Texas-based Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame when the museum unexpectedly closed due to water leaks in February 2021—Lori has proven herself a true friend to the wrestling community.

Lori undertook this work free of charge, taking time off from her full-time job and covering all expenses herself to ensure the preservation of iconic wrestling memorabilia.

“The history would be lost if not for the intervention of Lori McGee Hurst,” said Seth Turner, President of the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

For her unparalleled dedication to the wrestling business and her extraordinary efforts to preserve its history, the Cauliflower Alley Club is proud to announce lifetime club member Lori McGee Hurst as the 2024 Red Bastien Friendship Award winner!