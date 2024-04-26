UPDATED: Details on Names Excluded From WWE Draft Talent Pools

UPDATE: A new update from Fightful Select notes that while Tamina Snuka and Omos are not listed as part of the talent pool for the WWE Draft this year, they are said to still be under contract.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, WWE announced the rules and talent pools for the Draft this week, with the event starting tonight on Smackdown. Fightful Select has a list of talents that are still employed by WWE but not included in the Draft Pools.

* Omos & MVP: Omos has been used mostly on live events, although he has worked TV battle royals. They were free agents last year, with the storyline explanation being that MVP made it happen.

* Rhea Ripley: Currently out with an injury and is currently expected to stay on RAW.

* Dexter Lumis: He hasn’t wrestled since May of last year, not even on live events. There’s been no word on creative plans for him or if he’s injured. He was on the RAW roster.

* Gable Steveson: He was drafted to RAW years ago and not used, then appeared on Smackdown and NXT. There’s no word on any plans for him.

* Nikki Cross: While Cross has been at some events, she hasn’t wrestled in months or been in any battle royals. She was a member of RAW.

* Tamina: Tamina has not wrestled in over a year and hasn’t been at any shows. She was drafted to Smackdown last year and not used.

* Erik & Valhalla: Erik is still out with a neck injury. Valhalla has been appearing with Ivar.

* Brock Lesnar: Triple H has said he’s still with the company, in spite of recent allegations he has been tied to. He was listed as a free agent last year.

* Sonya Deville: She was previously on RAW and is currently out with a knee injury. She’s expected to be back after the summer.

* Ridge Holland: He’s on NXT and is expected to stay there.

* Charlotte Flair & Shotzi: They are both out with injuries and will be back later this year. Both are on Smackdown.

* Jimmy Uso: Jimmy was taken out in storylines and is out with an actual injury.

* Carmella and Alexa Bliss: Both are out on maternity leave. They were also not included in last year’s draft.

There were also some notable inclusions in the Draft, particularly of wrestlers with recent storyline changes or those who have been absent.

* Braun Strowman: WWE typically doesn’t include injured wrestlers in order to give them more flexibility when they come back. Strowman has been out with a neck injury for a year but has said he’s close to being cleared.

* Giovanna Vinci: After being kicked out of Imperium, he is now listed as a solo talent. He is on the RAW roster at this time.

* Odyssey Jones: He was drafted last year but didn’t appear on the main roster. He is listed as RAW, but worked Smackdown dark matches. He also worked Speed tapings this year.

* Seth Rollins: Rollins is out with a knee injury but will still be drafted.

* Logan Paul: He’s not in the draft pool, but still stay on Smackdown due to being US Champion. He was previously a free agent.

* Cody Rhodes: Rhodes was moved to Smackdown after he became the WWE champion.