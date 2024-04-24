– WWE has announced the official rules and talent pools for this year’s WWE Draft. Of Note, champions specific to each brand will now be protected. Typically, all the champions were up for grabs during the Draft, which could make things very confusing considering there were Raw and SmackDown Tag Team and Women’s Titles, making the WWE Draft a convoluted mess at times.

That no longer seems to be an issue now with the new rules, as the champions will finally be protected during the draft, save for the Women’s Tag Team Titles, which have been able to move between brands since they started. Per WWE, Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Awesome Truth and Sami Zayn will remain on Raw. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, A-Town Down Under and Logan Paul will remain on SmackDown. Here are the newly announced rules for this year’s Draft:

* On SmackDown there will be four rounds, with 16 total picks

* On Raw there will be six rounds, with 24 total picks

* Champions on each brand are protected

* Women’s Tag Team Champions are eligible

* SmackDown will pick first on Friday (April 26)

* Raw will pick first on Monday (April 29)

* Rosters lock on Monday, May 6

Here is the first talent pool available for the draft on Friday, April 26 for SmackDown:

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre

Isla Dawn

Otis

Chad Gable

Maxxine Dupri

Akira Tozawa

Bianca Belair

Ricochet

Randy Orton

Nia Jax

Liv Morgan

LA Knight

Jey Uso

Ivar

Cedric Alexander

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis

Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga

Paul Heyman

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Michin

Zoey Stark

Plus NXT Superstars

And here is the talent pool for WWE Raw on Monday, April 29:

Braun Strowman

Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa

Apollo Crews

Bronson Reed

Candice LeRae

Indi Hartwell

Chelsea Green

Piper Niven

CM Punk

Brutus Creed

Julius Creed

Ivy Nile

Gunther

Ludwig Kaiser

Giovanni Vinci

Paul Ellering

Scarlett

Akam

Rezar

Karrion Kross

Drew McIntyre

Kairi Sane

Auska

IYO SKY

Dakota Kai

Finn Balor

JD McDonagh

Dominik Mysterio

Kayden Carter

Katana Chance

Kevin Owens

Santos Escobar

Angel

Berto

Elektra Lopez

Naomi

Natalya

B-Fab

Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins

Bobby Lashley

Tegan Nox

Shinsuke Nakamura

Kit Wilson

Elton Prince

Odyssey Jones

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Pete Dunne

Tyler Bate

Tiffany Stratton

Rey Mysterio

Carlito

Dragon Lee

Joaquin Wilde

Cruz Del Toro

Zelina Vega

Jade Cargill

Plus NXT Superstars

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The official #WWEDraft rules are here! NIGHT 1 THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown!

NIGHT 2 MONDAY, APRIL 29 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/ROLIad5XGF — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024

These WWE Superstars are eligible to be drafted in the 2024 #WWEDraft MONDAY, APRIL 29TH on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/WSkFvzkDwd — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024