Savio Vega On His Participation In Brawl For All Tournament, Says He Enjoyed It

The Brawl For All is one of WWE’s most infamous tournaments for the wrong reasons, but Savio Vega says he enjoyed it. Vega was part of the MMA-style tournament that took place in 1998 and famously resulted in injuries to several stars as well as its culmination with Bart Gunn’s surprising win before he went on to be knocked out in short order by Butterbean at WrestleMania 15.

Vega shared his memories of the tournament during his conversation with Steve Fall for 10 Count, and you can check out some highlights below:

On Russo’s plan for the tournament: “The only thing was, the war between Vince Russo and [Jim] Cornett5e about, ‘that’s a bad idea,’ well Vince wanted to do that because MMA was around there, so why not do something with this tough guy? We have a tough guy impersonating killers or whatever, so let’s put them [in the ring] to fight each other, and let’s see who’s tough. So, they did that.”

On his time in the tournament: “I was one of the first ones [to compete] with Brakkus. And after that they took me out, that’s when I injured my neck again. I mean I didn’t see

action in wow, a long time… I can’t remember, it was one or two [Brawl For All] matches per per show. The deal was that I didn’t even wrestle in almost three months. So that helped my neck a little bit. Second match, I did with Droz, and I lost that match. And then I stayed in the back watching, enjoying the rest of the the matches. But I enjoyed it, man. I loved it.”

On locker room reactions to JR wanting to push Steve Williams in the tournament: “The comment of Jim Ross having Doctor Death, to push him that he was a real tough guy and he wanted to show Vince that yes, he was the guy that could be beat everybody in the locker room. You know, everybody was kind of pissed with that, because it’s like, ‘I mean, I have two hands too, you know?'”

