Scarlett Bordeaux Has Reportedly Requested Her Release From Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux has requested her release from the company.

According to the report, the request was made late last week. Her contract is thought to run until later this summer. While she’s always been heavily promoted as part of their product, she’s only wrestled sparingly for the company since beginning her current run back in July.

As of now, there is no word on whether or not she will be granted her release. Impact did recently grant a release to Gursinder Singh, but reportedly have no plans to grant Killer Kross the release he has requested.