Impact Wrestling News: Gursinder Singh Granted His Release, Opening Video for Tomorrow’s Episode, Santino Marella Interviews Jordynne Grace
– Gursinder Singh announced this week that he received a release from his contract from Impact Wrestling. He previously released a statement that he requested his release from the promotion last month. You can check out his latest tweet on the subject below.
Gursinder Singh wrote, “Announcing to the world that I have officially been granted my release from Impact Wrestling. Looking forward to the future! #freeagent”
— Gursinder Singh (@GursinderImpact) May 15, 2019
– Impact Wrestling released the opening video for tomorrow’s episode. You can check out the new video below.
– Santino Marella interviewed Jordynne Grace for Impact’s Twitch channel. You can check out that video below.
Watch Pro Wrestling Chat with Anthony Carelli, Iceman and Jordynne Grace! Behind The Lights: Episode 51 from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv
