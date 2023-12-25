Scott D’Amore on Signing Eddie Edwards & KUSHIDA to TNA, the Importance of Locker Room Leaders

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, TNA Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore discussed signing KUSHIDA and Eddie Edwards to long-term contracts for the upcoming revival of the TNA brand. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Scott D’Amore on TNA signing Eddie Edwards: “Look, I mean Will Ospreay said it best: there should be no conversation about the best in the world that doesn’t include Eddie Edwards’ name.”

On Edwards being a locker room leader: “Locker room leaders are few and far between, and Eddie has really stepped up over these last handful of years and kind of took that not by words which is certainly important, but by his actions and his approach to everything day after day.”

His thoughts on KUSHIDA: “Look, KUSHIDA is amazing. I think you’re looking at probably the best Junior Heavyweight of his time in Japan.”

Impact Wrestling reverts back to the original TNA branding on January 13, 2024 with the Hard to Kill event. It will be held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.