Scott Steiner Knows Delayed WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Was Self-Induced

Speaking to John Poz on Two Man Power Trip (per Fightful), Scott Steiner discussed being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother, Rick, in 2022.

Many fans consider them to be one of the best tag teams of all time. Here are the highlights:

On the induction: “It was great. I got inducted in the Dan Gable Hall of Fame in Iowa when I got a call from WWE. The fact that Bronson [Bron Breakker] was the guy to introduce us made it all that more special. It was a good night.”

On whether he was surprised he got the call after so many years: “Yeah, that was self-induced. After I went to WWE when they bought WCW, I went up there hurt and wasn’t as mobile. I was pissed off, and it took a while for me to get over that. It’s never good to hang onto that stuff. Since Bronson was there, It made the decision that much more easier.”