– During a recent live Q&A session with SoCalVal at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recalled the infamous “Plane Ride From Hell” during a WWE tour that took place in 2002. During the Q&A, he was asked what he recalls from the incident. He stated on the plane ride (via WrestlingInc.com), “So much of that stuff … I’m going, oh my god, I had no idea that happened. I thought I was the real bad boy on that flight. I smoked a little pot in the bathroom and cut Michael Hayes’s hair. And that was nothing, apparently. Honestly, that was my memory. And a little bit of Ric [Flair] going down the aisle in his robe.”

The incident was also the subject of an episode of Dark Side of the Ring in its third season.