AEW News: Season One of AEW All Access Now on Max, Stokely Hathaway Comments On ROH Role

– The first season of AEW All Access is now available to stream on Max. The streaming service (formerly HBO Max) now has all season one episodes available to stream, with the show listed in the “New & Notable” section under “New Episodes This Week.”

– As reported yesterday, Stokely Hathaway and Jerry Lynn were introduced on the latest episode of ROH TV as the new Board of Directors for the brand. Hathway, who is playing the heel member of the board, posted to Twitter with a pic of himself and Tony Khan hugging and wrote:

“TK cried on my shoulder when I whispered in his ear “Shibata blew up your bathroom after Jerry left your office unlocked. I’m sorry.” Jerry’s first strike already. That’s crazy. Glad to be part of the team! I will be on my best behavior.”