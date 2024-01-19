Seth Rollins Reportedly Sustained MCL Tear & Partially Torn Meniscus

A new report has an update on Seth Rollins’ injury status following his match on this week’s WWE Raw. As reported earlier this week, Rollins was injured during his bout with Mahal and underwent an MRI. Fightful Select reports that Rollins suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus.

It is not currently known if he will need surgery, but the hope is that he can avoid that. It’s not yet known how WWE will handle this when it comes to TV and creative plans.

The site reports that as of Monday night, Rollins had told people backstage that he didn’t believe it was an ACL tear, with one WWE higher-up telling the outlet, “Considering he’s powerbombed a 300 pound man on a torn ACL, we think he understands what that might feel like.” Several people in the company praised Rollins for his toughness and resolve both during Monday’s match and immediately after.

Rollins has had a number of knee injuries in his career and has worked through several of them previously. WWE has not yet released an official statement on Rollins’ injury.