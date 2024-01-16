– It appears WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins hurt his knee last night during his title bout against Jinder Mahal on Raw. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez had additional details on Rollins suffering a potential knee injury during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Rollins appeared to have tweaked or hit his knee hard after hitting a springboard moonsault on Mahal during their matchup. Rollins was also favoring his knee for the rest of the matchup and afterward. Alvarez reported that Rollins was able to walk on his hurt knee backstage.

Meltzer stated that Rollins will be getting his knee checked out with an MRI, so the full nature and severity of the potential injury is still unknown. Meltzer added that he was told what happened with Rollins’ knee “could be something minor or it could be something worse.” The extent of the injury won’t be known until the MRI results come back.

While Seth Rollins does not yet have a matchup yet for the Royal Rumble, an injury right before WrestleMania season could be a huge setback for him, when he appears to be in the midst of a brewing feud with CM Punk. You can view the full match video of Rollins vs. Mahal from last night’s Raw below. The moonsault in questions happens just over five minutes into the video.