– AEW confirmed more matches and segments for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, including Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland against Nick Wayne in a non-title bout. This will be the last Dynamite before next weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* FTW Title Eliminator Triple Threat Match: Hook vs. Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta

* Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh

* Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal

* Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Saraya and Harley Cameron

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black

* TBS Championship Preview featuring Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone

* Unified World Trios Champions The Bang Bang Gang will be on Dynamite

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will be in the building