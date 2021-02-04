Shazza McKenzie on AEW Being Her Goal, First Learning About Company From Brandi Rhodes

– Fightful recently interviewed Australian wrestler Shazza McKenzie, who explained how she managed to get booked by AEW in 2019 and how it is a goal for her to work there. Below are some highlights from the interview.

On learning about AEW in November 2018 from Brandi Rhodes and going to Double or Nothing: “But, yeah, so she’s like, ‘This is true. We definitely want you to be a part of it in some way,’ and all this stuff. So, keep in contact. Blah, blah, blah. ‘Come to Vegas and we’ll chat more in Vegas.’ ‘Cause I was already gonna be in America at that time anyway when Vegas was happening, and then I ended up getting booked at Starrcast and everything. So, I was in Vegas anyway. I went to Double or Nothing. I have my Double or Nothing, this is real lame Shaz stuff. I have my Double or Nothing ticket in my wallet every day. So, it’s like a reminder because that’s the goal. AEW will always be the goal.”

Shazza McKenzie on getting contacted to work AEW All Out in August 2019: “So, I went into a deep depression, ate my body weight worth of anything I could find. ‘Cause I’d spend the past seven to eight months being like, ‘I’m fucking making it, guys. This is it, let’s go!’ Then I was like, ‘Oh, I hate my life.’ So, then I was miserable for two weeks. Then one morning and I woke up. I had a text message and she said, ‘Hey, are you still free on August 31st?’ I said, ‘Yes. Yes, I am.'”

On later working AEW Dark: “She [Brandi] was like, ‘Let me message Tony.’ Then twenty minutes later, she’s like, ‘Yep. So, this day.’ I was like, ‘What?’ ‘Yeah, (Christopher Daniels) will send you all the information. It’s fine.’ I was like, ‘What? Why was this so easy? What?’ So, that happened, and then I just stay in contact I guess for whenever the world decides to stop ending. Which, you know, it is what it is.”