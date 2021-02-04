wrestling / News

Shazza McKenzie on AEW Being Her Goal, First Learning About Company From Brandi Rhodes

February 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shazza McKenzie AEW All Out

Fightful recently interviewed Australian wrestler Shazza McKenzie, who explained how she managed to get booked by AEW in 2019 and how it is a goal for her to work there. Below are some highlights from the interview.

On learning about AEW in November 2018 from Brandi Rhodes and going to Double or Nothing: “But, yeah, so she’s like, ‘This is true. We definitely want you to be a part of it in some way,’ and all this stuff. So, keep in contact. Blah, blah, blah. ‘Come to Vegas and we’ll chat more in Vegas.’ ‘Cause I was already gonna be in America at that time anyway when Vegas was happening, and then I ended up getting booked at Starrcast and everything. So, I was in Vegas anyway. I went to Double or Nothing. I have my Double or Nothing, this is real lame Shaz stuff. I have my Double or Nothing ticket in my wallet every day. So, it’s like a reminder because that’s the goal. AEW will always be the goal.”

Shazza McKenzie on getting contacted to work AEW All Out in August 2019: “So, I went into a deep depression, ate my body weight worth of anything I could find. ‘Cause I’d spend the past seven to eight months being like, ‘I’m fucking making it, guys. This is it, let’s go!’ Then I was like, ‘Oh, I hate my life.’ So, then I was miserable for two weeks. Then one morning and I woke up. I had a text message and she said, ‘Hey, are you still free on August 31st?’ I said, ‘Yes. Yes, I am.'”

On later working AEW Dark: “She [Brandi] was like, ‘Let me message Tony.’ Then twenty minutes later, she’s like, ‘Yep. So, this day.’ I was like, ‘What?’ ‘Yeah, (Christopher Daniels) will send you all the information. It’s fine.’ I was like, ‘What? Why was this so easy? What?’ So, that happened, and then I just stay in contact I guess for whenever the world decides to stop ending. Which, you know, it is what it is.”

