Shazza McKenzie On Her ROH Debut, Keeping a Positive Mindset In Her Journey

Shazza McKenzie made her ROH debut late last month, and she recently discussed her journey to America and more. McKenzie spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about making her debut on the March 30th episode of ROH TV and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On her ROH debut: “First week I was here, I did Ring of Honor. It’s hard to explain. Basically, every time I’ve come [to America] previously, I was legally not supposed to work on TV. The whole reason I went out of my way and spent an obscene amount of money was because without a company signing me and paying for my visa and sponsoring my visa, there was no end goal. I could just go around in circles and do a really good indie run for three months and then I would have to go home. There was a ceiling. I would never even be an extra on TV, which is something people take for granted, just sitting in catering in eating. People in other countries would kill for that. I get it. Just to get the email to come and do extra work was like, it’s such a silly thing to everyone else, but I was like, ‘the reason I did all of this made sense.’ The whole reason was that there was going to be a ceiling that I would never break unless I had this visa. To be able to sort that shit out myself and make it happen myself. Then I got a match with Miyu. Just sitting in catering.”

On keeping a positive mindset: “You just have to block out the noise and focus on yourself and your journey, and you have to enjoy the journey. If you’re not enjoying what you’re doing, you can’t be so tunnel vision on what the end goal is. The end goal of wanting to be rich and famous and making millions of dollars and main eventing WrestleMania. It’s a very good end goal, but you have to enjoy the little baby steps along the way and work towards little goals. You have to enjoy the journey. When you get so tunnel vision on something, especially in wrestling where the end goal, at the end of the day, everything in wrestling, your success can literally come down to whether or not one person in the room likes you or not. Everything we do is so subjective and if you’re going to be like, ‘I’m not doing this enough. I’m not doing that,’ you’re going to drive yourself insane. You have to enjoy what you’re doing, work to get better while doing it, but enjoy what you’re doing. You only have one life and there’s no point in living it stressed out because someone said your Irish whip was shit.”