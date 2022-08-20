Sheamus Says He’ll Become The Ultimate Grand Slam Champion at Clash at the Castle

In the latest episode of The Smackdown Lowdown (via Fightful, Sheamus said that he would become the Ultimate Grand Slam Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle. He faces Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental title, a belt he’s never won.

He said: “It’s the one title that I haven’t won, right? That’s what you’re gonna say, isn’t it? Because it’s no secret, right? I’ve been shouting it from the rooftops for the last couple of years. In my time here in WWE the one title that has eluded me to this time is the Intercontinental Championship. I have done everything to put myself in its path. But every time I was shortchanged, every time I was passed by, until tonight here in Montreal, where I survived and overcame a Fatal 5-Way match to go on to face Gunther at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, which is a stone’s throw away from the city where I grew up in. It writes itself, mate, doesn’t it? To take what someone told me before, ‘When something’s meant to happen, it’ll happen.’ Now we’re weeks away from the opportunity, that moment becoming a reality. Because Gunther, I’m promising you now, you may think that you hold all the cards, that you being the champion puts you in the top position. Well, I’m telling you, fella, in Cardiff, Wales, at Clash at the Castle, I am going to drag you into the belly of the Red Dragon. I am going to defeat you for the Intercontinental Championship, and not just to become a Grand Slam champion. No fella, you are going to be involved in history, in WWE history, When I become the first ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion.“