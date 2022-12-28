Shinsuke Nakamura Arrives In Japan For Pro Wrestling NOAH Match

Pro Wrestling NOAH has tweeted out a video showing Shinsuke Nakamura arriving in Japan for his match with the company. Nakamura is set to face The Great Muta at The New Year event on January 1.

The post reads: “WWE Superstar triumphant return ‼ ︎ ‼ SHINSUKE NAKAMURA is in Japan ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ In order to have a DREAM MATCH with Great Muta at the Nippon Budokan on 1 January! BACK TO JAPAN! #noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA #WWE”