Shotzi Possibly Getting Back Previous Elements Of Her Character

Shotzi could be getting some of her old character hallmarks back, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that as of Thursday night, there were plans in place to bring the Smackdown star’s trademark tank that she drove to the ring to Anaheim for tonight’s show.

Shotzi was among those who lost part of their name when they moved to the main roster, similar to the likes of Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa. There’s no word on whether she will be billed as Shotzi Blackheart again, and it is not confirmed that the tank will actually be used, but it was brought to the site of tonight’s show.

Smackdown airs live tonight on FOX.