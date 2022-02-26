wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place Following Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
February 25, 2022 | Posted by
The Bloodline went to battle in a six-man tag match following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the post-show festivities began with Paul Heyman cutting a promo on the Hershey, Pennsylvania crowd while telling them that tonight was the largest box office for WWE ever in the city.
Afterward, Roman Reigns and the Usos faced off against Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders, with the Bloodline getting the win.
Our full reviews of this week’s Smackdown are here and here.
