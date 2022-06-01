wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match Set For NXT In Your House
May 31, 2022 | Posted by
The battle of the NXT crime families will culminate in a match at NXT In Your House. On tonight’s show, Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo agreed to a six-man tag team match pitting D’Angelo, Dimes and Two Stacks against Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. The winner of the match will bring the other’s stable into their “familY” and under their control.
NXT In Your House takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.
More Trending Stories
- Teddy Long on How He Quit Smoking Marijuana While in WWE Out of Respect for Vince McMahon
- Wardlow On Being Compared To Batista, Fan Reaction To His Babyface Turn In AEW
- Mustafa Ali On Decision To Publicly Request His WWE Release, Realizing He Had To Control His Passion
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos