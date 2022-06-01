Six-Man Tag Match Set For NXT In Your House

The battle of the NXT crime families will culminate in a match at NXT In Your House. On tonight’s show, Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo agreed to a six-man tag team match pitting D’Angelo, Dimes and Two Stacks against Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. The winner of the match will bring the other’s stable into their “familY” and under their control.

NXT In Your House takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.