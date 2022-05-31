Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

What’s up, NXT folks? It’s Tuesday evening, and thus we return for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we’re in the home stretch for NXT In Your House. That certainly means some kind of Joe Gacy nonsense, but also we have a Women’s Championship Summit as Toxic Attraction sign their contracts for their matches against Wendy Choo and the team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Cora Jade will battle Elektra Lopez, and Cameron Grimes will face Nathan Frazer in a warm-up bout before his match with Carmelo Hayes at IYH. And finally, we’re expected to see the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament between Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton. That’s a lot to get into, and hopefully it should make for a fun show.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp are walking backstage with the Creeds and Ivy Nile, but Roddy tells the others to take the night off. They leave and Ivy and the Creeds are…skeptical.

Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp vs. Pretty Deadly

Prince starts off with Roderick Strong and takes him down with a bodyslam, elbowdrop and cover for one. He immediately lays into Roddy in the hostile corner, beating him all the way to the other turnbuckle and whipping him across the ring hard. Kip tags in and they double suplex Strong, cover for one.

Kip with chops in the corner to Strong, Strong comes back and escapes a neckbreaker, then hits a dropkick off the ropes. Overhead hammer blows to Kip and he stomps on the Pretty Deadly member before tagging in Kemp.

Prince tags back in and takes Kemp down, doing some mocking amateur wrestling to humiliate Kemp. Kemp looks to Strong for advice and gets a slap to the face! Kemp is fired up and grabs Prince for a couple of big suplexes, comes off the ropes and runs right over Prince. Seated chinlock in tight, he gets up and tags in Roddy who kicks Prince in the gut and beats on his back — big chops in the corner.

Roddy nails into Prince, but Prince with a kick to the leg and then starts stomping Roddy in the corner. Kip tags in and kicks Strong out of the ring, then rams him back-first into the apron. Roll back into the ring, chop and Roddy fires back. They trade strikes, but Kep catches him in a front facelock and drags him over for Prince to tag in. Suplex by Prince, cover for two.

Kip tags back in, kick to the ribes and an Irish whip. Roddy hangs on and tags in Kemp, who comes in for a German suplex to Kip. Angle Slam-style suplex, and a whip into the corner for a spear against the turnbuckle and slingshot spear to boot! Prince in now, Roddy takes him out, and Diamond Mine hit double sidewalk slams! Pretty Deadly roll to the outside and we’re in PIP break.

Back from PIP break and Kip Wilson is in control of Kemp with a Million Dollar Dream, and he knocks Kemp down and locks in a rear chinlock. Kip laying on the mat with it now, he lets go and knees Kemp in the back of the head, then locks it back in. Kemp to his feet and fights out, he staggers back and tries to run to make the tag but Kip catches him! Jostle in the center of the ring, Kemp gets clsoe to the tag but is pulled back. Kip goes for a splash but Kemp dodges!

Prince tags in but Kemp has tagged in Strong, who hits a backbreaker on Prince followed by a double knee gutbuster. Big strikes by Strong, who goes for the Stronghold but Kip runs in. Strong lays in chops to both tag champs and knocks them both down. He goes to put Prince on his shoulders but Prince holds onto the ropes. Kip tags in, Prince takes out Kemp on the outside and Strong and Kip take each other down with clotheselines. Prince gives Kip a title, he goes to hit him but Creed makes the save! Strong covers for two. Pretty Deadly catch Strong and hit their finisher for the pinfall.

Winner: Pretty Deadly (13:17)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Great match to start us off. Kemp looks great in the ring, Strong is always good and Pretty Deadly looked strong. The ending furthered the Diamond Mine split, which is not unexpected.

* Cameron Grimes gets ready for his match tonight when Solo Sikoa walks in and says he’s got his back so Melo and Trick don’t get involved. Solo reminds Grimes that he’s got his word that he has next. Duke Hudson walks in and says that he beat Bron Breakker next week, so he’s next for the NXT Championship. Grimes walks off with a shot at Duke’s haircut, and Solo says Hudson needed Joe Gacy so that doesn’t count. Hudson says he doesn’t expect Solo to get it, because he’s not on his level. Solo suggests a match between them tonight, and Duke says he’ll see what he can do.

* Backstage earlier today, Grayson Waller mocked the NXT recruits while talking up Tiffany Stratton and taking shots at Fallon Henley. She says the horse girl (Fallon) and her mates are going back where they belong. Briggs walks up and pats his shoulder — “He’s right behind me, isn’t he?” Briggs says he can impress them by facing him tonight.

* Earlier Today: Tony D and his goons walk into a yacht for their summit with Legado. Tony tells them to keep their head on a swivel and sits down. Santos walks up from below and Tony says they’re late. They go sailing.

Santos asks why Tony called the meeting and makes an AJ Galante joke. Tony says Santos walks around with his million dollar suits and he doesn’t trust him, and wouldn’t give him water if he was starving in the desert. Santos says he knows a snake when he sees one, and Tony is a cobra. But out in the jungle, Santos is a python and he wants to squeeze the life out of Tony. Their minions start talking shit, and Santos and Tony tell them to stop. Elektra says that Santos already won, so what’s in it for them? Tony says that if they want to up the stakes, how about a six-man tag match for In Your House? Winner ends up in the other person’s family under their direction.

Elektra asks why they would make a bet they can’t afford to lose, and Tony says that when you’re in charge, you make decisions other people can’t see. They agree to the match and make a few more threats back and forth.

Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

Lopez slams Jade down to start and locks in a waistlock. Jade counters it but eats a back elbow, she leaps into a wheelbarrow hold and knocks Lopez down. Off the ropes with a basement dropkick for two.

Jade leaps at Lopez in the corner but gets caught and dropped. Lopez sends Jade’s head into the mat, kicks her, and then chokes her against the middle rope. Jade fires back with elbows, but eats a forearm and gets tossed across the ring. Double leg takedown and Lopez slams Jade’s head repeatedly into the mat before yanking on her hair.

Bodyslam by Lopez, followed by a second that Jade counters out of. Jade with forearms, she charges into the corner but Lopez moves and clips the knee. She yanks Jade into the center of the ring, hits a legdrop and cover for two.

Lopez with a single-leg submission, Cora crawls toward the ropes but gets her head slammed into the mat. She manages to get to the ropes for the break, Lopez grabs her legs and gets caught into a rana to the outside. Lopez back in and eats some elbows, off the ropes by Jade into a tilt-a-whirl takedown. Springboard double stomp, cover for two.

Lopez catches Jade for a sitdown powerbomb, pin but Jade grabs the rope. LOpez stomps at Jade and then grabs her on the apron, slamming her into the turnbuckle. Jade with a high knee, she goes up top, senton and cover for three.

Winner: Cora Jade (5:05)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: These two don’t work great together. The match was laid out but the execution just wasn’t there, their timing was off in several instances.

* Wes Lee is backstage against McKenzie, who asks why he’s challenging Xyon Quinn tonight. He says he’s been waiting for Quinn and he’s not at his best but he needs to take the match while Xyon will take it. Sanga walks in and says he should fight Xyon like he fought him. He says Lee has a giant heart and best of luck for tonight.

* Time for another Roxanne Perez vignette, and we see her meeting the Bellas and Natalya as a kid. She talks about her dream to become a WWE superstar and apparently the finals are now NEXT week. Oh, WWE. She says she was watching Raw and Smackdown while her friends were watching Pretty Little Liars and Stranger Things. Fuck, I’m old. She talks about training at Booker T’s school and how it just made her hungrier.

She says she missed hanging out with friends, even her prom for wrestling. And she says Cora was the one person who understood her because they were doing the same. She says Tiffany is twice her size and much stronger, but she’s not more determined. She says winning the tournament would change her life and she’s going to act like it next week.

Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

Lee charges right in and attacks, but gets put in the corner and thrown across the ring but (mostly) lands on his feet. Kicks and an enzuigiri to Quinn, cover for two. Lee with a shoulder to Quinn’s gut, Sunset Flip but Quinn grabs him and drops him gut-first on the top rope before launching him off of it.

Lee fighting still from his knees, but Quinn drops him down. Kicks to the head of Quinn, he grabs Lee’s arm and yanks hard on it. Boot shove to the head of Lee and Quinn talks some trash. Lee fired up, he gets some shots in but gets thrown into the corner and then powerslammed down. Cover for two.

Quinn grabs Lee, picks him up and slams him in the corner, shoulders to the gut. He is backed off and charges back in, right into a knee. Kick by Lee, he goes for a moonsault off the second rope and gets caught — and LAWN DARTED into the middle turnbuckle! Quinn lays in wait, he goes for a spear — Lee dodges and rolls Quinn up for three!

Winner: Wes Lee (3:40)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was really good for a three and a half minute bout. Lee bumped his ass off and made Quinn look good. I hate fluke pins, but I’m not gonna hate on this TOO much because the eventual rematch has potential of WWE allows it to deliver.

* Roddy is pissed at the Creeds and says they cost him the match. Ivy Nile defends them, saying Juilus took the belt shot for him. Strong says that cost him the match, if only by DQ. He says when he tells them to do something, they do it. He says what’s best for Diamond Mine is for the Creeds to beat Pretty Deadly and if they don’t, they’re out of the group.