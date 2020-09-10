wrestling / News
SmackDown Preview Showcases Bray Wyatt’s Newest Creation for the Firefly Funhouse
September 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE.com has a new SmackDown preview available showcasing Bray Wyatt unveiling his newest creation for the Firefly Funhouse tomorrow night. During last week’s show, Wyatt revealed he’d be bringing a new friend to the Funhouse this week. You can view that preview blurb below.
Bray Wyatt to unveil newest creation on “The Firefly Funhouse”
A new member will be added to “The Firefly Funhouse” gang, as Bray Wyatt is set to unveil an all-new creation on SmackDown.
Wyatt has been absent since The Fiend’s Universal Championship loss at WWE Payback. In the wake of defeat, what new creature will “The Pied Piper of Puppets” reveal?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the latest addition to “The Firefly Funhouse.”
