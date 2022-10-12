Sonya Deville Appears on WWE NXT, Helps Toxic Attraction Take Out Alba Fyre

Sonya Deville took a trip to Tuesday nights, appearing on NXT to help Toxic Attraction against Alba Fyre. Deville appeared on Tuesday’s show, grabbing Fyre from the stands after she defeated Jacy Jayne and taking her out. Deville then directed traffic and led the assault on Fyre, including a triple powerbomb through the commentary table.

Deville has a long history with Toxic Attraction Mandy Rose, tagging with her as Fire & Desire for some time until they acrimoniously split and Rose sent Deville on hiatus with a loser leaves WWE match at SummerSlam 2020. Deville would eventually return in a non-wrestling role and is now back in the ring; she and Rose have not interacted on screen since. Rose was not part of tonight’s segment, having been abducted by Fyre last week.

In a promo later, Sonya says that they may have had their differences but Mandy is still her best friend. She then challenged Fyre to a match on next week’s NXT.