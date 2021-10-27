Sonya Deville Congratulates Mandy Rose on WWE NXT Title Win

– As previously reported, Mandy Rose captured her first WWE title at last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc event. She beat Raquel Gonzalez to become the new NXT Women’s champion. Later on, Sonya Deville shared a message congratulating her real-life best friend and former onscreen WWE tag team partner.

Sonya Deville tweeted, “THATS MY BEST FRIEND! AND NEWWWWWWW @WWE_MandyRose I’m so proud of you! All the hurdles all the obstacles and you prevailed my friend.” Mandy Rose later wrote in response, “LOVE YOU FRIEND.”

You can view that Twitter exchange below: