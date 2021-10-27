Mandy Rose Wins NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc

Mandy Rose is your new NXT Women’s Champion following Halloween Havoc. Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a “Trick or Street Fight” on Tuesday’s show after Dakota Kai came out and attacked Raquel with a shovel, pinning her to win the title.

You can see clips form the match below. This is Rose’s first title in WWE, while Gonzalez’s title reign ends at 2020 days. She won the title from Io Shirai at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night one.

Toxic Attraction own all the women’s titles in NXT now, with Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolan winning the tag team titles earlier in the night.