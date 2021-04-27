Sonya Deville Explains Her Reinstatement of Charlotte Flair

Sonya Deville’s decision to reinstate Charlotte Flair didn’t go over well with Adam Pearce, and Deville defended the decision on Raw Talk. Tonight’s Raw saw Deville end the suspension Pearce put on Flair after she attacked a refere last week, and Deville appeared on the post-show to explain the decision.

“I feel like everyone’s completely misunderstanding what I’m trying to do. I call everything straight down the center. I have no bias towarrd anyone on any roster. I’m honestly just here, trying to do my job the best I can, and I want everyone to have the best opportunity. And I honestly thought Adam’ Pearce’s decision was a little rushed. He didn’t hear Charlotte out. He heard one side of the story and he made a dramatic decision.”

She went on to say, “I don’t always have to answer to Adam Pearce, just like he doesn’t always answer to me. So if there’s a last minute decision that has to be made, I’m going to step up and do it.”

As to the business aspects, she said, “I’m human, Charlotte Flair’s human. She made an error, she apologized for it on national television, and we went about our business. At the end of the day, Charlotte is one of the top Superstars on Monday Night Raw. Why would you want her gone indefinitely? To me as a business person, I don’t see how that was a smart decision.”