Sonya Deville Shares TikTok Clip of Injury Rehab

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was sidelined with a torn ACL injury after winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Chelsea Green. Earlier today, Deville shared a TikTok video showing her progress during her injury rehab. You can check out that video below.

Sonya Deville wrote in the caption, “Keep showing up. #acl #injured #neverstop #wwe” As noted, Deville previously underwent surgery to fix the ACL tear.