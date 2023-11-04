wrestling / News

Sonya Deville Shares TikTok Clip of Injury Rehab

November 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Sonya Deville Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was sidelined with a torn ACL injury after winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Chelsea Green. Earlier today, Deville shared a TikTok video showing her progress during her injury rehab. You can check out that video below.

Sonya Deville wrote in the caption, “Keep showing up. #acl #injured #neverstop #wwe” As noted, Deville previously underwent surgery to fix the ACL tear.

@daria_sonyadeville Keep showing up. #acl #injured #neverstop #wwe ♬ Keep Showing Up (Motivational Speech) – Fearless Motivation

